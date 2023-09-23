The Georgia football team takes on UAB in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and analysis for the Week 4 game.

Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and enters the game with a 3-0 record.

Georgia football-UAB live updates, score, analysis

4:30 p.m. ET update: Injures figure to be a big story for the Bulldogs today.

Georgia will be without several key contributors, including wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Starting defensive back Javon Bullard is also not expected to play for Georgia on Saturday as he is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Ball State.

“We have the longest injury list we’ve ever had since being here, so it continues to grow,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And I think that’s a trend across college football. You very rarely hear me talk about our guys being injured or, you know, woe is me. I don’t think it’s something that you can control. We practice how we practice, and for a couple of years we’ve been really fortunate to not have very many injuries. And I always hear about other teams.

“This year it seems to be the theme across. I know Shane (Beamer) had a lot at South Carolina. I know there’s a lot of them in SEC opponents, but we certainly have more than we’ve ever had. So that becomes a hurdle we’ve got to do a good job of overcoming that, and we’ve got to be very resourceful as coaches in how we use the players we do have.”

With Mims out at right tackle, Georgia is likely to play Xavier Truss at right tackle and Dylan Fairchild at left guard. Austin Blaske is a possible option but he is battling an MCL injury that has kept him out for the past two games.

In the secondary, expected David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson to both play in place of Bullard. Jackson came down with an interception last week against South Carolina.

At wide receiver, Georgia will lean on Dominic Lovett and Mekhi Mews to give them what McConkey would.

Georgia may also be thin at the running back position, as Roderick Robinson is not expected to play with an ankle injury and Kendall Milton is dealing with an MCL injury.

Georgia football injury report for UAB in Week 4

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Ladd McConkey, back -- out

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- out

Javon Bullard, ankle -- doubtful

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Chris Peal, toe -- doubtful

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- questionable

Marvin Jones Jr., sickness -- probable

Georgia football-UAB game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-UAB TV channel for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler will call the game.