ATHENS — Mykel Williams played perhaps his best game as a Georgia Bulldog against South Carolina a week ago.

Now the Bulldogs will be without him, as he is not dressed out for Saturday’s game against UAB.

Williams is dealing with a concussion. He is Georgia’s leading pass rusher on the season, as he picked up 2.0 sacks in Georgia’s first three games. Georgia returns to SEC action next week against Auburn

“Just doing what Mykel does, being that relentless pass rusher that we know he is and that I know he wants to be,” teammate Zion Logue said of Williams. “Just ‘Kel being ‘Kel, really. Just him going and trying to get the quarterback.”

Georgia is already thin on the defensive line, as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out with a foot injury. Tramel Walthour is expected to start in Williams’ place, as the sophomore defensive lineman has started all three games for Georgia this season.

Williams’ absence only adds to a growing injury report for Georgia.

“We certainly have more than we’ve ever had. So that becomes a hurdle we’ve got to do a good job of overcoming that,” Smart said of the injuries. “We’ve got to be very resourceful as coaches in how we use the players we do have.”

Georgia is expected to see edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. return, as he missed the game against South Carolina. Expect freshman Gabe Harris to also see plenty of snaps as well on the defensive line as well.

Other injured Bulldogs who are not dressed out include Javon Bullard, Amarius Mims, Kendall Milton, Roderick Robinson and Ladd McConkey.

Georgia starts its game against UAB at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football injury report for UAB game