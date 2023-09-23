Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday.

We now have some sort of idea on the severity of Chubb’s injury and when he may be able to return to play.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chubb is believed to have only suffered a torn MCL. While the ACL was reportedly impacted, it is not believed to have been torn.

Surgery for the injury is reportedly scheduled for next week. The expected timeline for recovery, per Schefter, is 6 to 8 months, which could have him back on the field next season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Chubb earlier this week. Smart coached Chubb at Georgia during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“He’s an incredible human being first and foremost,” Smart said. “What kid still goes back to his high school weight room, strength coach program, track, and works out like he does? Just very rare in the sports world to find someone as humble and just a great person he is.

“Just a lot of respect for him and what he does for this program in terms of toughness, buy-in, giving back. He decided to come back when he did. I thought it was in his best interest to come back, but he certainly did UGA a favor returning too. What an outstanding year he had when he did. I talked to Ron about it today. I think he’ll make a full recovery and bounce back. That’s just who he is. He’ll be ready to get after it.”

This is not the first time Chubb has suffered a serious knee injury, as he tore his MCL, PCL and LCL during the 2015 season. Chubb recovered from that injury and came back to run for more than 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons at Georgia. He finished his career at Georgia as the school’s second-all-time leading rusher with 4,769 yards.

Chubb was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns. He ran for a career-best 1,525 yards last season. Chubb does have another year left on his contract with Cleveland but the deal has no guarantees.

Georgia takes on UAB on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.