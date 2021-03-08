Isaiah Wilson reportedly traded, to reunite with former Bulldog Solomon Kindley

Isaiah Wilson’s time in Tennessee appears to have come to an end, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Wilson will be heading to Miami along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Miami will be sending back a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Wilson will be reuniting with former Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley in Miami, as the Dolphins took him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kindley played at the left guard spot for Georgia during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while Wilson manned the right tackle spot.

It was a tumultuous time for Wilson in his one season as a Titan. He constantly found himself making headlines despite barely getting onto the field. In September he was arrested for a DUI and he bounced on and off the COVID-19 list during the season.

Wilson played just four snaps for the Titans last season after the team took him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kindley and Wilson were two of the three Georgia offensive linemen who were taken during the 2020 NFL Draft, as the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick.

In Miami, Wilson will compete for playing time to protect former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also used a first-round pick in 2020 on former USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson.

During Wilson’s time with the Bulldogs, he was a two-year starter after signing as a 5-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation