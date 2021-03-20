Isaiah Wilson’s short time in Miami has already come to an end, as the former Georgia Bulldog was waived on Saturday morning.

The Dolphins officially traded for Wilson on March 17 after a disastrous first season with the Tennessee Titans. After being taken with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson was traded for a seventh-round pick by the Titans.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Wilson refused efforts to be helped by the Dolphins. He was also reportedly late for a number of team activities and did not show up for workouts he had previously committed to.

Among the incidents that led to the #Dolphins waiving OT Isaiah Wilson, per sources: – Hours late for his physical

– Late for his onboarding process

– Didn't show up for voluntary workouts he had committed to Thursday and Friday Team tried to support him, but now moving on. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

This comes after his time in Tennessee included a DUI to go along with a suspension for violating team rules and then ending the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. He played in just one game for the Titans in 2020.

In trading for Wilson, the Dolphins hoped to get the most out of the former Bulldog. The Dolphins had fellow former Bulldog Solomon Kindley on the offensive line. Miami’s head coach, Brian Flores, also attended the same high school as Wilson did growing up.

Wilson was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs at right tackle after signing as a 5-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. Should Wilson clear waivers, he is able to sign with any team. If Wilson does not land with another team, he will certainly go down as one of the bigger busts in recent NFL draft memory.

