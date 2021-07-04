Jake Fromm got married this weekend

His new bride is Caroline Ostman, a former volleyball player at Georgia. The couple traded vows on Saturday in Atlanta.

Mr. and Mrs. Fromm shared their story on their wedding website: “(We) met in the spring of 2017 at the University of Georgia. Caroline played on the volleyball team and Jake was coming in early to join the football team. Caroline and Jake’s roommates at the time were dating (they are now married and in the wedding party).”

Fromm’s roommate was Charlie Woerner, the former UGA tight end who now plays for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

“Jake asked Caroline to go golfing as they were first getting to know each other. Golf is still one of their favorite activities to do together. On their first official date, Jake and Caroline watched the sunset at the top of the East Campus Village parking deck.”

Fromm’s proposed to his wife this past spring. Here’s the details on that: “Jake and Caroline returned to Athens, GA to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Jake took Caroline to Chuck’s Fish downtown for dinner (her favorite). After dinner, Jake brought Caroline to the Slaughter’s land. While in school, Jake and Caroline frequently visited the land in the evenings to watch deer. Jake walked Caroline to the cross that he and one of his best friends built earlier that day and got down on one knee. Jake had both of the families and a photographer hiding in the bushes. After the proposal, Jake had coordinated an after party with their close friends and family and everyone was there for the sweetest celebration.”

Fromm, 22, started at quarterback for Georgia for three seasons, and was a freshman on a veteran-heavy 2017 team that reached the national championship game. Fromm curiously decided to skip his senior season with the Bulldogs in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, and was a fifth-round choice by the Buffalo Bills.

Along with the wedding, this is a huge summer for Fromm as he’s an intense battle to remain on Buffalo’s roster after the team signed veteran Mitch Tribusky as the primary backup for NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen.