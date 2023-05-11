Dawgnation Logo

Jamaal Jarrett issues statement, apology for ‘racially insensitive remarks’ made during 2023 NFL Draft

North Carolina DT Jamaal Jarrett was an All-American prospect in the class of 2023. He was a mid-year enrollee at UGA. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Georgia defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett issued a statement on Wednesday night, apologizing for remarks he made during an Instagram Live video during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jarrett, a freshman defensive tackle from Greensboro, NC., signed as a member of the 2023 class. He went through spring practice with the Bulldogs.

“As we celebrate API Heritage Month, I plan to continue learning and talking with students and others on our campus and in Athens to learn how I can support the AAPI community. I promise I will learn from this mistake and do better.”

Jarrett’s remarks came during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft while the Atlanta Falcons were on the clock. The Falcons took Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter went one pick later to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles also took Carter’s teammate Nolan Smith in the first round.

