Jamie Newman Senior Bowl invite shows him in a Georgia jersey and people are perplexed

Jamie Newman accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, which will give a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts and evaluators before the 2021 NFL Draft.

But in the graphic tweeted out by the Senior Bowl, Newman was photoshopped into a Georgia jersey. The problem with that is that Newman played zero game snaps in a Georgia uniform as he opted out of the season at the start of September.

The graphic had a lot of Georgia fans asking questions, mainly why was Newman wearing a jersey for a team he never played a game for?

Well he didn’t play for Georgia https://t.co/4Erj1BwHnX — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 10, 2020

Put him in Wake Forest uniform. Not representing UGA. Never played a snap — Glory2OleGeorgia (@Glory2OleGa) November 10, 2020

Nice photoshop… did he ever put on a Georgia jersey? — Chris Amos (@NDFamousAmos) November 10, 2020

Why is he in a UGA jersey? — Brooks Case (@ba_case) November 10, 2020

Lol dude never even played at UGA 😂 — Wyatt Derp (@mikeplusnumbers) November 10, 2020

Please not in the UGA uniform to rub it in. https://t.co/BBEcxbwfHl — Joe Hendricks (@JBHendricks3) November 10, 2020

Newman arrived at Georgia in January as a much-hyped graduate transfer from Wake Forest. Over the course of the offseason, he had been hyped as a Heisman Trophy candidate and a possible first-round draft pick if he played well during the 2020 season and improved on some of the things he showed at Wake Forest.

In his final year at the ACC school, Newman threw for 26 touchdowns while adding 6 rushing touchdowns. Newman was expected to be Georgia’s starting quarterback this year and replace Jake Fromm, who left early for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he went on to be a fifth-round pick.

But Newman opted out of the 2020 season following Georgia’s first scrimmage. He pointed to concerns about COVID-19 as well as the opportunity to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft as to why he made that decision.

“I would like to thank Coach Smart for extending the opportunity for me to be a part of the University of Georgia football program,” Newman said in a statement. “Although my time has been short I’ve built some great relationships and I’ve had a chance to continue my development.”

Without Newman, the Georgia quarterback position has become a mess, culminating in the Florida game, where Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis combined to complete 9 of 29 passes while throwing three interceptions.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke this week about what Georgia’s quarterbacks need to improve on the most.

“It’s accuracy in terms of completion percentage, getting open receivers,” Smart said. ” We always say- you have to make your layups and that’s the most disappointing thing about the last couple games is the accuracy and the ability to hit the open guys and defensively, not giving gifts away. So how do you improve that? You have to improve your accuracy.”

Related: Kirby Smart re-opens QB competition, won’t commit to starting Stetson Bennett at Missouri

Bennett sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in the Florida loss, opening the door for a quarterback competition with the potential of Mathis, JT Daniels or freshman Carson Beck to possibly take the reins.

Georgia is 4-2 on the season. The Bulldogs return to action this Saturday when they take on Missouri. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start on ESPN. The 2021 Senior Bowl game is set for Jan. 30, 2021, with practices occurring during the week leading up to the game.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation