(3) TCU
7
3rd QTR
7:39
45
(1) Georgia

Javon Bullard ruled out of game for Georgia after sensational first half

Javon bullard-Georgia football-injury
Georgia Bulldogs’ Javon Bullard (22) recovers a TCU Horned Frogs fumble during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Javon Bullard will not get a chance to finish the national championship game, as he left with the game with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the second half.

Bullard did enough in the first though to earn defensive MVP honors, as he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.

