Javon Bullard ruled out of game for Georgia after sensational first half
Javon Bullard will not get a chance to finish the national championship game, as he left with the game with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the second half.
Bullard did enough in the first though to earn defensive MVP honors, as he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
UGA News
