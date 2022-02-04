Former UGA QB expected to be hired at Alabama, per report
Alabama, which lost to UGA in the national championship game, is adding another person with a UGA connection to its football program.
Joe Cox, the former Georgia quarterback, is headed to the Crimson Tide as the new tight ends coach, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.
Cox played at UGA from 2005 to 2009, finally starting as a senior and leading the Bulldogs to an 8-5 record.
Cox coached under former UGA player/coach Mike Bobo at Colorado State from 2015-2019. He also coached under Will Muschamp at South Carolina for the 2020 season, but was not retained after the season.
Bobo and Muschamp now work together at UGA, as an offensive analyst and co-defensive coordinator, respectively.
Back to Cox: He is the second player with Bulldog ties to join the team’s archrival within the last few weeks, as star receiver Jermaine Burton also transferred to Alabama to finish out his playing career.
