By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia is set to learn the decision of 5-star safety KJ Bolden on Saturday night. His five finalists are Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama, with those first three schools believed to be the top contender for his services.

Bolden has been to Georgia approximately 16 times during the course of his recruitment. He knows the program well and has a real relationship with Kirby Smart, himself a former Georgia safety.

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and put more players into the NFL than any other program over the past three seasons. Those are the main selling points for Georgia in pitching Bolden.

But the Buford, Ga., prospect also has a chance to play early. Smart made that very clear when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

“We’ve proven that you can play as a true freshman and be successful in our defense,” Smart said. “So it’s not too much to learn like some people say and try and use against us in recruiting. We had a kid in Malaki Starks that walked in and played every since game at safety from a true freshman perspective.”

The question that prompted that answer was about cross-training in the secondary. Smart has repeatedly stated that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough to play in Georgia’s defense.

Starks is one example of a freshman coming in and playing a key role right away, as he started 14 games for Georgia last season. He came down with two interceptions and was a Freshman All-American. Like Bolden, Starks was a 5-star safety from the Peach State, as Starks played for Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Ga.

Georgia may have another freshman defensive back slotting into its secondary this fall, this time in the form of Joenel Aguero. He wasn’t a 5-star prospect in the 2023 signing class, but he was the No. 47 overall player in the class per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Aguero is from Lynn, Mass., but he spent two high school seasons at IMG Academy. He arrives in Athens knowing what it is like to compete with the best. He’s already played with Georgia sophomore Daylen Everette, as the two were teammates at IMG Academy.

And while Georgia has only just started fall practices this week, Aguero has already found a way to impress teammates.

“As far as his capabilities, Joenel is a freak athlete, man,” safety Javon Bullard said. “You see it on a day-to-day basis. The guy shows flashes on a day-to-day basis and in practice. Really just a playmaker. I feel like you’re going to see it throughout the fall.”

That doesn’t sound like something you would say about a player who is going to redshirt or stick on special teams. Aguero’s best chance at playing likely comes at the star position, where he’ll battle Tykee Smith. The freshman might not start the very first game of his college career, but Starks didn’t either. Aguero has plenty of time to make an early impact for the Bulldogs at Georgia.

Lewis Cine, also from Massachusetts, similarly played as a freshman, starting by the end of the 2019 season. After just three years in Athens, he became a national champion and first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings.

Georgia, when it comes to the safety position, has shown you can come in early, get developed and get drafted. Starks is already in the midst of that process while Aguero is starting it for the Bulldogs this fall.

Bolden could choose that same path if he were to commit on Saturday night. Georgia also holds a commitment from 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard, as the Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle.

Adding Bolden to the mix would make the class and Georgia’s future secondary even better. And he likely wouldn’t have to wait long to do so if Georgia is the pick.

