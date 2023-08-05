But the Buford, Ga., prospect also has a chance to play early. Smart made that very clear when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

“We’ve proven that you can play as a true freshman and be successful in our defense,” Smart said. “So it’s not too much to learn like some people say and try and use against us in recruiting. We had a kid in Malaki Starks that walked in and played every since game at safety from a true freshman perspective.”

The question that prompted that answer was about cross-training in the secondary. Smart has repeatedly stated that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough to play in Georgia’s defense.

Starks is one example of a freshman coming in and playing a key role right away, as he started 14 games for Georgia last season. He came down with two interceptions and was a Freshman All-American. Like Bolden, Starks was a 5-star safety from the Peach State, as Starks played for Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Ga.

Georgia may have another freshman defensive back slotting into its secondary this fall, this time in the form of Joenel Aguero. He wasn’t a 5-star prospect in the 2023 signing class, but he was the No. 47 overall player in the class per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Aguero is from Lynn, Mass., but he spent two high school seasons at IMG Academy. He arrives in Athens knowing what it is like to compete with the best. He’s already played with Georgia sophomore Daylen Everette, as the two were teammates at IMG Academy.