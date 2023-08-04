Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers a different read on the story of 5-star KJ Bolden. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 S and the No. 8 overall recruit.

KJ Bolden stands to make his commitment on Saturday. He can go anywhere he wants in college football.

He can choose his childhood dream school FSU. Or the back-to-back national champions in his home state Georgia.

The Buford High senior safety/receiver can also fly with an Auburn program looking to rebuild faster than Bolden tracks a deep ball.