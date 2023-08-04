clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers a different read on the story of 5-star KJ Bolden. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 S and the No. 8 overall recruit.

KJ Bolden stands to make his commitment on Saturday. He can go anywhere he wants in college football.

He can choose his childhood dream school FSU. Or the back-to-back national champions in his home state Georgia.

The Buford High senior safety/receiver can also fly with an Auburn program looking to rebuild faster than Bolden tracks a deep ball.

The options are all “blessings” to the Bolden family.

That said, there was a time when the radiance of the 5-star’s future wasn’t certain. To be specific, it was February 13, 2017.

That’s not quite six and a half years ago. When asked about it, Bolden refers to it as his “miracle” story.

He describes those six-plus years he never saw his father with conviction, kindness and even warmth.

That was the day his father Kai Bolden began his “incarceration.” That’s the term KJ uses for it.

“It was still kind of up in the air then,” his father Kai Bolden said. “I didn’t really know the seriousness of it. I potentially had an opportunity to get a bond and come back. However, it didn’t go as fast. Once I didn’t end up getting a bond, I decided I might as well do my time and get past it.”

Kai Bolden had been charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana and conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

According to an October 2018 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was one of 11 members of a drug-trafficking organization that pled guilty to those charges. That came after a multi-year investigation inside a multi-state drug distribution and money-laundering conspiracy.

He was sentenced to 120 months. Kai Bolden would serve about six years and three months of that sentence.

“I just let him know that Dad made some mistakes,” his father said. “And a lot of times you have to be accountable and face the consequences for every action. I told him to use my story as a life lesson. I was a sacrificial lamb so you don’t make the same mistakes that I did. Don’t make the mistakes I did in order to be a legendary person. Maybe not to the whole world but at least to your own family. Family is important to KJ now. I think he has embraced it and he wants to put everybody on his back.”

The story here isn’t that a 5-star’s father was arrested and served time.

It is how the Bolden family stuck together to get to his commitment celebration on Saturday.

That is what makes his commitment moment so special. His inner circle saw this family endure a lot to be together for his decision day.

That’s not the sort of thing that usually comes up in recruit interviews. But Bolden freely shared that back in September of 2022.

5-star safety prospect KJ Bolden chats with his father Kai Bolden at Georgia High School Football Media Day last month. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

The KJ Bolden story: The single mother who held it all together

Bolden treasures his mother. He shared why back in September of 2022 with DawgNation. That’s when he gave a candid answer about his “why” to be great at football.

That remains his mother LaKeisha Wright. He still wants to give his mother the “whole world” through football.

“When I like was 10 years old my Dad got incarcerated,” Bolden said. “So my Mom was working as a single mother as her job. That’s why I want to make it and be great.”

Bolden is not prideful or shameful about having his father go to jail. He owns it in a way I’m not sure most adults would.

That was just his life. He freely shared how they made the most of a tough situation. He aims to repay his mother back one day for the long time she carried their family.

“I would want to see her having to stop doing that and just focus on me watching me at my games and stuff,” Bolden said last fall. “That would mean the world to me.”

Mistakes were made. Kai Bolden acknowledges them and served his time.

It was costly.

He still has only seen his son Khalil Ja’Qua Bolden play in just two football games. The first of those was when he was just 10 years old. The second was when Buford played on national television last fall.

The nation’s No. 1 safety grew up without that fatherly influence at the dinner table. It is a topic that comes up too frequently in the stories of big-time athletes. This situation leads to the child not knowing their father.

When the subject of a star athlete’s relationship with their parents comes up, it is always tough to see a single mother or her son shake their head when Dad comes up.

There was the loss of that beneficial fatherly influence. Sometimes the mother opts to remove their father from the lives of her children.

“Most parents when they go away, they don’t really come back into your life,” KJ Bolden said.

That never happened with the Bolden family. His Dad wasn’t in the family pictures, but he remained in the picture.

“I look at it as a good and bad story,” his father Kai Bolden said. “No Dad wants to be away from their kids. Especially the reason why I was away. It wasn’t like I was in the military or anything. But the good of the story is that you can overcome anything. I’m saying this was an obstacle put in our lives and we conquered it.”

Kai Bolden points to the times he had with his son before that tough February day in 2017.

“We are fortunate that we were able to start early raising KJ and a foundation was already built,” he said.

Before Kai began serving his sentence, they decided as a family that KJ would go to high school at Buford.

“It was just like one of the biggest decisions we ever made and it came out perfect,” Kai Bolden said.

Bolden had already been raising his son and teaching him important life lessons. He coached him early on with his first few football teams in rec ball.

His mother wasn’t that plugged into football. She credits Kai for putting KJ on that career path. He was instantly successful because he was so fast and a terrific playmaker.

“Part of the reason for me being who I am and where I am right now, I give props to my Dad for that,” KJ Bolden said back in September of 2022. “But I also owe so much to my mother here.”

His father tried to speak to KJ at least every three days or so while he was in jail.

“He never stopped caring,” KJ Bolden said. “Most parents when they go off to jail I guess as a kid I guess you expect them to forget about you or stop caring. He never stopped trying to stay in contact.”

There were some days that KJ didn’t want to talk. There were times Kai kept him up and then other times when KJ did the same. He knew he could count on a call from his father every game day.

When his college recruiting heated up two years ago, they started to talk about his options. When it was possible to do so per NCAA rules, he’d get his father on three-way calls with the coaches recruiting him.

That was how KJ felt about that relationship with his father not quite a year ago, but things have changed since then. For the better.

Kai Bolden was released and got to come home earlier this year in May.

5-star safety KJ Bolden poses for a photo with his mother LaKeisha Wright and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in this 2021 unofficial visit photo. (Instagram) (Instagram/Dawgnation)

