By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,002 (Aug. 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest with five-star athlete KJ Bolden.

Georgia football podcast: Examining UGA’s ‘strong shot’ with five-star athlete KJ Bolden

Beginning of the show: Decision Day has nearly arrived for five-star athlete KJ Bolden, and rumors are swirling ahead of his planned announcement on Saturday. Georgia was, at one point, considered to likely be in the best position to land Bolden’s services, but competitors such as Florida State and Auburn have reportedly made strong pushes as of late. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA is possibly still in good shape for Bolden, and why Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart quite possibly used his time at the podium on the first day of UGA fall camp to perhaps send a subliminal message to Bolden.

15-minute mark: I share what Smart also said about the next phase of the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including how the league should view the wild conference expansion scenarios that could possibly play out in the coming days.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

