Jordan Davis, Jake Camarda the lone Bulldogs named Preseason First Team All-SEC

Jordan Davis-All SEC-Georgia football
University of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 20,2021 at the Wynfrey Hotel,Hoover,Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)
Jimmie Mitchell
In addition to the projected order of finish, the SEC also released the media voting results for its preseason All-SEC teams.

Just two Bulldogs were named First Team All-SEC, with defensive lineman Jordan Davis earning one spot and punter Jake Camarda earning the other.

In total, 10 Bulldogs made either First, Second or Third Team All-SEC. Quarterback JT Daniels, running back Zamir White, wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer made the Second Team, while Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and Kearis Jackson made the Third Team.

Davis and Daniels both represented Georgia this week at SEC media days and are each looking forward to the upcoming 2021 season for the Bulldogs.

“I have to really sit back and be like, you know, I’m really grateful for this opportunity and I’m really grateful that things are getting back to normal because we’re able to have a normal season,” Davis said on Tuesday.

Davis is one of the top run defenders in the country and looking to be a bigger part of the Georgia pass rush as a senior. Camarda was a Ray Guy finalist last season, which is awarded to the top punter in college football.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East, with only Alabama earning more votes to win the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide had a league-high eight players make First Team All-SEC and a total of 16 players represented across the three teams.

You can see the full list of those who made the All-SEC teams below.

2021 Preseason All-SEC teams

First-Team

QB –  Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB –  Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR -  John Metchie III, Alabama

WR -  Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE -  Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL -  Evan Neal, Alabama

OL -  Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL -  Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL -  Cade Mays, Tennessee

C -  Nick Brahms,  Auburn

Second-Team

QB –  JT Daniels, Georgia

RB -  Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB -  Zamir White, Georgia

WR -  Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR -  George Pickens, Georgia

TE -  Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL -  Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL -  Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL -  Ed Ingram, LSU

OL -  Austin Deculus, LSU

C -  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB –  Bo Nix, Auburn

RB -  Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB -  Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR -  Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE -  Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL -  Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL -  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL -  Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL -  Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C -  Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL -  Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL -  Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL -  Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL -  Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB -  Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB -  Christian Harris, Alabama

LB -  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB -  Derek Stingley, LSU

DB -  Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB -  Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB -  Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL -  Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL -  LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL -  Ali Gaye, LSU

DL -  Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB -  Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB -  Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB -  Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB -  Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB -  Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB -  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB -  Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL  - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL -  Travon Walker, Georgia

DL -  Derick Hall, Auburn

LB -  Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB -  Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB -  Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB -  Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB -  Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB -  Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB -  Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P -  Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS  - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP -  Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P -  Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P -  Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK -  Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS -  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

