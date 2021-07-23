Jordan Davis, Jake Camarda the lone Bulldogs named Preseason First Team All-SEC

Just two Bulldogs were named First Team All-SEC, with defensive lineman Jordan Davis earning one spot and punter Jake Camarda earning the other.

In addition to the projected order of finish, the SEC also released the media voting results for its preseason All-SEC teams.

In total, 10 Bulldogs made either First, Second or Third Team All-SEC. Quarterback JT Daniels, running back Zamir White, wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer made the Second Team, while Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and Kearis Jackson made the Third Team.

Davis and Daniels both represented Georgia this week at SEC media days and are each looking forward to the upcoming 2021 season for the Bulldogs.

“I have to really sit back and be like, you know, I’m really grateful for this opportunity and I’m really grateful that things are getting back to normal because we’re able to have a normal season,” Davis said on Tuesday.

Davis is one of the top run defenders in the country and looking to be a bigger part of the Georgia pass rush as a senior. Camarda was a Ray Guy finalist last season, which is awarded to the top punter in college football.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East, with only Alabama earning more votes to win the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide had a league-high eight players make First Team All-SEC and a total of 16 players represented across the three teams.