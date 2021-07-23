Jordan Davis, Jake Camarda the lone Bulldogs named Preseason First Team All-SEC
In addition to the projected order of finish, the SEC also released the media voting results for its preseason All-SEC teams.
Just two Bulldogs were named First Team All-SEC, with defensive lineman Jordan Davis earning one spot and punter Jake Camarda earning the other.
In total, 10 Bulldogs made either First, Second or Third Team All-SEC. Quarterback JT Daniels, running back Zamir White, wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer made the Second Team, while Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and Kearis Jackson made the Third Team.
Davis and Daniels both represented Georgia this week at SEC media days and are each looking forward to the upcoming 2021 season for the Bulldogs.
“I have to really sit back and be like, you know, I’m really grateful for this opportunity and I’m really grateful that things are getting back to normal because we’re able to have a normal season,” Davis said on Tuesday.
Related: Georgia’s Jordan Davis gets ‘riled up’ thinking about opening game with Clemson
Davis is one of the top run defenders in the country and looking to be a bigger part of the Georgia pass rush as a senior. Camarda was a Ray Guy finalist last season, which is awarded to the top punter in college football.
Georgia was picked to win the SEC East, with only Alabama earning more votes to win the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide had a league-high eight players make First Team All-SEC and a total of 16 players represented across the three teams.
You can see the full list of those who made the All-SEC teams below.
2021 Preseason All-SEC teams
First-Team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
