clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5: Georgia maintains top 5 spot heading …
There was not much movement at the top of this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings, as the only top 10 to lose was Illinois, who fell to a ranked Indiana team.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia ready for another top-20 …
Georgia did not play this weekend, as the Bulldogs enjoyed the first of its two off weeks during the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
Georgia football stock report: Gunner Stockton among ‘soaring’ Bulldogs, …
ATHENS — Georgia is a quarter of a way through its regular season with three of the 12 games played, but there’s a sense the Bulldogs biggest jump could come this week.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
6 hours ago
Carson Beck quarterbacks ‘gritty’ win over Florida discusses Georgia on …
Georgia fans have been so busy watching Gunner Stockton ascend in the Bulldogs’ offense that Carson Beck’s success in Miami has not been a major talking point.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 20, 2025
How giant TV ratings boosted Georgia back into college football spotlight
ATHENS — Georgia isn’t playing this Saturday, but the Bulldogs left their mark and will in the back of the minds of many college football fans.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment