By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5: Georgia maintains top 5 spot heading …
There was not much movement at the top of this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings, as the only top 10 to lose was Illinois, who fell to a ranked Indiana team.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia ready for another top-20 …
Georgia did not play this weekend, as the Bulldogs enjoyed the first of its two off weeks during the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Georgia football stock report: Gunner Stockton among ‘soaring’ Bulldogs, …
ATHENS — Georgia is a quarter of a way through its regular season with three of the 12 games played, but there’s a sense the Bulldogs biggest jump could come this week.
Mike Griffith
Carson Beck quarterbacks ‘gritty’ win over Florida discusses Georgia on …
Georgia fans have been so busy watching Gunner Stockton ascend in the Bulldogs’ offense that Carson Beck’s success in Miami has not been a major talking point.
Mike Griffith
How giant TV ratings boosted Georgia back into college football spotlight
ATHENS — Georgia isn’t playing this Saturday, but the Bulldogs left their mark and will in the back of the minds of many college football fans.
Mike Griffith
