ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been rewarded for his services, as the school announced a new contract extension and raise for Brooks.

The school announced Brooks would receive a $125,000 raise in his base salary for each year on his contract. His deal was also extended through June of 2031.

Brooks will see his average annual compensation rise from $1,525,000 to $1,750,000 over the course of the deal. That is before any incentives that come from student-athlete academic performance goals and final Learfield Directors Cup standings.

“Since his hiring, Josh Brooks has been an outstanding leader for Georgia Athletics and proven to be one of the nation’s most successful and widely respected athletic directors,” Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said. “I am pleased we have secured his long-term future with the University of Georgia.”

Brooks has served as the school’s full-time athletic director since January of 2021, taking over for Greg McGarity.

“I want to thank President Morehead for his leadership and his unwavering support and guidance throughout my five years as athletic director,” Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “At the University of Georgia, I am surrounded by the brightest people in our profession. Without the colleagues I serve alongside every day, our coaches and student-athletes, none of these accomplishments are possible. My family and I are honored to be a part of the Bulldog family, and we look forward to many more years leading this academic and athletic powerhouse.”

During that time, Georgia has continued to complete various facility renovations, such as Sanford Stadium, Foley Field and a new track and field complex that is set to open in 2026.

Georgia saw three separate sports — equestrian, women’s tennis and women’s track and field — win national championships last season, in addition to strong seasons in soccer, football, men’s basketball and baseball.

The extension comes just months after there was an opening at LSU, Brooks’s alma mater.

However, Brooks quickly put to rest any speculation as he shared a lengthy tweet explaining his commitment to Georgia.

“I have no interest in any other job,” Brooks said on Oct. 31. “My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.

“I am very fortunate to work alongside President Morehead, the Athletic Association Board, Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Board of Regents, who share a deep commitment to excellence and to the success of Georgia Athletics.

“This is home to me, and I’m honored to play a part in the incredible progress we’ve made together. The best days for Georgia Athletics are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on the championship standard we’ve established here in Athens.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who has won two national championships and three SEC championships since Brooks took over, had previously voiced his support of Brooks.

“Josh does an incredible job for us as a football program, but his benefit goes way beyond football,” Smart said. “He’s an athletic administrator that cares about this place. He wants to be great in all athletics. He cares about all the sports. It’s not just football. I mean, yeah, every AD wants football to be successful because that funds your athletic department. He makes no qualms about that. We need to be successful in the age of revenue sports. But his job is to support every athletic endeavor we have here at UGA, and he does that every year.”

This past year under Brooks saw Georgia student-athletes set a new school record for the highest GPA in an academic season with a 3.26 cumulative GPA.