While Georgia has brought in plenty of talent on Wednesday, the Bulldogs did see another player depart the program. Offensive lineman Joshau Miller became the 18th member of the team to enter the transfer portal.

Miller signed with Georgia as a 3-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Miller is the third offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal and third 2023 signee to enter the transfer portal. Austin Blaske is headed to North Carolina, while Aliou Bah has not announced his decision yet.

As for the 2023 signees, cornerback AJ Harris is looking for a new home still. Wide receiver Yazedd Haynes will transfer to Syracuse.

The transfer portal opened on Monday and will close on Jan. 2. Players who have not yet transferred are granted a one-time transfer exemption from the NCAA. Georgia previously saw Darris Smith enter the transfer portal as well.

The Bulldogs knew they would have some transfer portal defections after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

“I did talk to our team. They are very excited. I think of all the ballgames we could be in outside the Playoffs, this is where our kids would love to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “This part is good. Yeah, really high-character team, a bunch of fun guys to coach. The guys that want to play in it, they’re going to continue with us, they’re going to enjoy that. We’ll have guys go into the portal, guys looking for their future, it’s bright for them maybe at other places. That’s what the portal is for.”

Georgia will play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against Florida State.

Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal

*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.