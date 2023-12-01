Former Georgia football quarterback JT Daniels has retired from football due to multiple concussions, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel reports that Daniels plans to next go into coaching. He spent this season at Rice, where he was having a strong season prior to not playing in the final three games of the year. Daniels completed 63 percent of his passes, while throwing for 21 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. He suffered his latest concussion against SMU and was advised by doctors to not continue playing.

“I’m definitely excited to get into coaching, that’s for sure,” Daniels told Thamel. “I loved playing. I always knew one day I’d coach. I didn’t think it would come this soon. But one day, I knew that’s what I going to be doing.”

Daniels spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Georgia after transferring in from USC. Daniels went 7-0 as a starter at Georgia across the two seasons, as he finished out the final four games of the 2020 season and started three of the first four games of the 2021 season. In his time at Georgia, Daniels threw for 17 touchdowns.

Georgia elected to start Stetson Bennett down the stretch run of the 2021 season after Daniels suffered an oblique injury multiple times during the season. Bennett would go on to lead Georgia to a national championship during that season. After the year, Daniels elected to transfer to West Virginia for the 2022 season before he ended up at Rice for his final year of eligibility.

Bennett returned to Georgia for the 2022 season and led the Bulldogs to another national championship. He was also named a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.

Daniels first signed with USC as a member of the 2018 signing cycle, the same year that Georgia signed Justin Fields. Daniels was a 5-star prospect during that cycle and was a freshman starter at USC. Daniels though suffered a serious knee in his first start as a sophomore and would not fully be cleared to return to action until the second game of the 2020 season. By that point, he had already transferred to Georgia.

Rice went 6-6 this season, making a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Blomgren. Georgia is 12-0 and will play in the SEC championship game on Saturday against Alabama. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on CBS.