Georgia basketball is ready to bounce back into action with a home game in Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (5-3) will do so with renewed NCAA tourney hopes after a thrilling 68-66 win at Florida State on Wednesday night.

If Georgia can come from 17 down to beat an ACC team on the road, it’s possible even greater things could be in store.

“For us to come in here and get that one the way that we did speaks volumes about the resiliency, mental toughness, the resolve, the connectivity of a team with nine new players,” White said.

“It was a huge win for us”

Georgia looks to keep that momentum going against Mercer (2-4) at 7 p.m. in the first of a six-game home stand.

The Bulldogs have already won three home games this season and are 16-4 in Athens under White’s direction.

Georgia will take the weekend off a key home game with Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday leads into 11 days off for classes.

The Bulldogs then play three home games in a week leading up to the Christmas break, with visits from High Point (5:30 p.m., Dec. 16), Mt. St. Mary’s (7 p.m., Dec. 20) and North Florida (3 pm., Dec. 22).

It will be White’s final opportunity to get the Georgia rotation set for a challenging SEC slate.

Currently, 13 of the Bulldogs’ 31 regular-season games comes against teams projected to make the NCAA tournament, per Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology.

Georgia has some work to do to play themselves into such consideration, but progress has been made.

The Bulldogs are currently 10th among SEC schools in the popular Pomeroy Ratings (KenPom.com) and 78th overall.

A strong run of victories over the next month leading into the start of the SEC season at Missouri on Jan. 6 could help things take care of themselves.