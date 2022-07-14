JT Daniels may be ‘smartest quarterback we’ve ever had,’ says West Virginia coach

Daniels arrived at West Virginia this summer as a graduate transfer, and he made quite the impression.

Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels was showered by praise by his new coach at Tuesday’s Big 12 Media Days.

“He may be the smartest quarterback we’ve ever had,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday, per Heartland College Sports.

“J.T. has come in and been really humble in his approach. He knows he’s got to win the (quarterback) competition. There’s nothing promised to him on the way in, but he’s done a great job connecting with our players. He’s done a great job getting his body where it needs to be. He’s in really good shape. He’s really confident. The key for him is to stay healthy.”

Health has been a major concern for Daniels throughout his college journey, which started at USC and stopped at UGA for two seasons. The former 5-star has missed 28 games in his career “due to injury or being a backup whose services weren’t needed,” per 247sports. The former 5-star has made 19 career starts at either USC and UGA, and he was 7-0 as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Last year with the Bulldogs, Daniels entered the season as the unquestioned starter and a Heisman candidate, but he had the No. 1 job wrestled away by former walk-on Stetson Bennett while he was injured.

Daniels remained a fan favorite at UGA because of his team-first attitude: He never complained about his demoted role after he regained his health, and he appeared to be Bennett’s biggest supporter – often being the first person to greet Stetson on the sidelines after an offensive series to review strategy.

“If you look at what JT has done -- and I have a lot of respect for him -- he’s a guy that’s battled back from injuries,” Brown said in May.