Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter has made up his mind. The junior will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, the cornerback announced on social media.

Lassiter is the second Bulldog to enter the NFL draft, as safety Javon Bullard declared on Sunday as well.

Lassiter was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs at cornerback, playing opposite Kelee Ringo on Georgia’s 2022 National Championship team before becoming one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC this season.

While Lassiter had just one interception in his career, that does not speak to his ability. His best performance this past season came in Georgia’s win over Missouri. The Bulldogs tasked Lassiter with following star wide receiver Luther Burden for much of the afternoon. With Lassiter in coverage, be it in the nickel or outside cornerback spot, he blanketed Burden, holding him to just 2 receptions for 14 yards.

Georgia signed Lassiter as a member of the 2021 recruiting cycle. He is originally from Savannah, Ga., a big reason he ended up at Georgia. After impressing early as a freshman and earning a role on multiple special teams units, Lassiter beat plenty of talented cornerbacks to become a starter during his sophomore season.

Lassiter started the last 28 games for Georgia, never missing time due to injury. As a sophomore, Lassiter had 38 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups. In his junior season, Lassiter had 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 8 pass breakups. He was named Second Team All-SEC for his play this season.

In addition to his on-field abilities, Georgia coaches raved about Lassiter’s work ethic and leadership abilities.

“He’s a kid that’s been committed to excellence his whole life,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He comes from a great family background. A really tough, hard-working family. He kind of came up through the mud, man. He didn’t get anything given to him. He was not a super highly-recruited guy. He’s made himself into a really good player through work ethic. Like, he just won’t be outworked. He won’t be outcompeted, and you love that about a football player.”

Since Smart became Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs have had two cornerbacks taken in the first round of the NFL draft, with Deandre Baker going to the Giants in 2019 and Eric Stokes being taken by the Packers in 2021. Lassiter could potentially be the third cornerback from Georgia to go in the first round. While he won’t be the greatest athlete out there, his tape and time at Georgia have him viewed as a top-50 prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 25. Georgia’s final game of the 2023 season comes against Florida State on Dec. 30.