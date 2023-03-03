Kelee Ringo wows in 40-yard dash, continues Georgia football trend
Kelee Ringo knew what he was capable of when speaking with the media on Thursday. He knew he had a chance to set a new standard for cornerbacks of his size running in the 40-yard dash.
And Ringo did just that. A day after Nolan Smith led all front seven players with a 4.39 40-yard dash, Ringo topped him with an unofficial 4.36 40-yard dash. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds with 31 1/4 inch arms. He posted a 33.5 vertical jump and a 10′2 broad jump, which were on the low end for his position group.
“I feel like as a corner, you have to be a fearless type person. I feel like it’s high risk, high reward, of course,” Ringo said on Thursday. “Being an offensive lineman or a running back, if somebody were to miss a block and the quarterback gets the ball off at the right timing and early, then it’s a great play and they can score a touchdown. But as a corner, going out there and knowing that you have to have the utmost confidence in yourself. If you take one wrong step, it could possibly be a touchdown. Just coming out there with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having the utmost confidence every single time you step out on that field.”
Ringo was joined by defensive back Chris Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny in workouts on Friday. Smith has not run the 40-yard dash as of posting. He measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds.
It was the first time back in Indianapolis for both Smith and Ringo since the 2022 National Championship win against Alabama. Both players had interceptions in the win over Alabama, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship in 41 seasons. The two started every game for Georgia in 2022, as it once again won a national championship.
Athletic testing continues on Saturday as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson all take the field.
Kelee Ringo previews his 40-yard dash
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
- Cameron Coleman: Fast-rising 2024 WR hears daily from the ‘Dawgs and expects to take an OV to UGA
- Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett begins next chapter of football journey at 2023 NFL Combine
- WATCH: Nolan Smith gives an actual recruiting pitch after giving Georgia football the perfect recruiting pitch
- Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine
- UGA fans shouldn’t miss Nolan Smith’s powerful message
- Georgia football star Kelee Ringo provides testimony at 2023 NFL Combine to culture Kirby Smart has built
UGA News
- Kelee Ringo wows in 40-yard dash, continues Georgia football trend
- WATCH: Stetson Bennett shares how he’ll approach NFL quarterback job, level of preparedness
- Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like
- Georgia football star Kelee Ringo provides testimony at 2023 NFL Combine to culture Kirby Smart has built
- WATCH: Nolan Smith gives an actual recruiting pitch after giving Georgia football the perfect recruiting pitch