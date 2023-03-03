Kelee Ringo wows in 40-yard dash, continues Georgia football trend

And Ringo did just that. A day after Nolan Smith led all front seven players with a 4.39 40-yard dash, Ringo topped him with an unofficial 4.36 40-yard dash. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds with 31 1/4 inch arms. He posted a 33.5 vertical jump and a 10′2 broad jump, which were on the low end for his position group.

Kelee Ringo knew what he was capable of when speaking with the media on Thursday. He knew he had a chance to set a new standard for cornerbacks of his size running in the 40-yard dash.

“I feel like as a corner, you have to be a fearless type person. I feel like it’s high risk, high reward, of course,” Ringo said on Thursday. “Being an offensive lineman or a running back, if somebody were to miss a block and the quarterback gets the ball off at the right timing and early, then it’s a great play and they can score a touchdown. But as a corner, going out there and knowing that you have to have the utmost confidence in yourself. If you take one wrong step, it could possibly be a touchdown. Just coming out there with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having the utmost confidence every single time you step out on that field.”

Ringo was joined by defensive back Chris Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny in workouts on Friday. Smith has not run the 40-yard dash as of posting. He measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds.

It was the first time back in Indianapolis for both Smith and Ringo since the 2022 National Championship win against Alabama. Both players had interceptions in the win over Alabama, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship in 41 seasons. The two started every game for Georgia in 2022, as it once again won a national championship.

Athletic testing continues on Saturday as Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington and Kearis Jackson all take the field.

Kelee Ringo previews his 40-yard dash

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation