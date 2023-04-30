WATCH: Kenny McIntosh’s NFL draft day call will get Georgia fans emotional

McIntosh had to wait longer than expected to hear his name called on draft day. But he ultimately did get drafted, with the Seattle Seahawks nabbing McIntosh with the No. 237 overall pick in the draft.

“I’m going to prove a point like I did at Georgia.”

Related: Kenny McIntosh taken by Seattle Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft

McIntosh was a valuable weapon for Georgia as both a runner and as a pass catcher. He led the Bulldogs in rushing as a senior, as he racked up 829 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He added 43 receptions and 504 receiving yards.

The running back from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., proved to be a key piece of an offense that won back-to-back national championships.

“At Georgia they prepare us in every aspect of the game,” McIntosh said at the NFL combine. “They develop us to become men first, but definitely Georgia, Kirby and his staff, they’ve got the sauce, the key to preparing for the next level. Special teams, offense, defense, whatever you want to do, they’re definitely going to develop us to be prepared for the next level.”

Georgia tied with Alabama for the most draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as each school had 10 players taken. Over the last two seasons, Georgia has had 25 players taken in the NFL draft, a record for a two-draft span.