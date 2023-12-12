ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw the NCAA transfer portal clouds on the horizon and has his Georgia football program braced.

A week ago, Smart said, he was so busy it was “like drinking water through a firehose.”

The Bulldogs have an answer if Carson Beck decides to turn pro.

The answer, quite possibly, is Duke transfer Riley Leonard.

Leonard, at the moment, appears to have Notre Dame waiting on standby in the event Beck returns to Georgia for another season.

There are several other UGA players trying to decide on their futures …

Kamari Lassiter and Sedrick Van Pran are off to the NFL.

At the moment, it would be quite surprising if Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Smael Mondon, Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Amarius Mims or Tate Ratledge came back for another season.

But what about Javon Bullard, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Dominic Lovett?

Then, there’s recruiting and early-signing day (Dec. 20) fast approaching.

Smart and his staff will have much of the NCAA transfer portal sorted out (could Florida tailback Trevor Etienne be on his way?) when it’s time to sign the next class.

Rumors spread on Monday night that Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola might follow in the footsteps of his father and flip to Nebraska.

Georgia, of course, already had that base covered with Connecticut prep QB standout Ryan Puglisi a firm and determined commit.

If Raiola does indeed back down from his commitment, that would certainly improve the chances Gunner Stockton would remain on the Georgia roster.

Stockton is next man up, anyway, with Brock Vandagriff having fulfilled his commitment to graduate from UGA while competing for the quarterback job the past three seasons.

Indeed, if Beck leaves, it would Stockton under center against the unbeaten and No. 5-ranked Florida State defense.

No offense to Stockton, but Georgia would certainly not be favored by two touchdowns with a first-time starter at QB.

It’s possible the Seminoles might actually flip and become the favorites, much like Missouri did in its Cotton Bowl game with Ohio State after the Buckeyes QB announced his departure.

Smart said he wasn’t sure who is playing in the bowl for Georgia, versus opting out.

Traditionally, all of the players returning to play for another season compete in the bowl game.

It doesn’t sound like that tradition will change.

“If you’re wondering or trying to decide,” Smart said. “then you probably don’t need to.”

The portal and NFL draft attrition means a different looking Georgia team will be trying to extent the school’s active streaks for bowl wins (6) and Top 10 finishes (6).

“That forces you to play some younger kids, especially with the timing of the portal now,” Smart said.

“People really don’t understand what’s going on in college football right now.”

A week ago, no — few could have anticipated this much havoc.

But now, suddenly, it’s all becoming quite clear how wild and crazy these unregulated NIL and portal times are in college football.