Mekhi Mews returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring for Georgia in the second quarter against Ball State at Sanford Stadium.

It was the first time in 14 years that UGA ran back a punt for a touchdown, per ESPN, Charlie Todd turning the trick against Western Michigan.

Moments earlier, Kirby Smart was obviously not happy with Georgia failing to score in the opening quarter against Ball State on Saturday.

It was the first time the Bulldogs failed to score in the first quarter since the Auburn game last season.

“We had a great opening drive, we moved down the field,” Smart told the sideline reporter. “We didn’t handle third down real well right there, Carson fumbled, and we missed the kick.”

Carson Beck’s third down scramble ended ended with him fumbling and Kendall Milton alertly falling on top of the football at the Cardinals’ 10-yard line.

Peyton Woodring proceeded to miss a 28-yard field goal to the right.

" If we would have gotten points there,” Smart said, “I would have felt much better about it.”

Georgia’s second drive ended when Beck passed incomplete to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from the 50-yard line.

“The second drive we didn’t get as much out of it,” Smart said. “At the end of the day we only had two drives and it’s the end of the first quarter.”