ATHENS — With a new SEC schedule, Georgia will have a different set of opponents it sees on an annual basis.

The league officially revealed those teams on Tuesday night, as Georgia will face Florida, South Carolina and Auburn over the next four seasons.

The SEC will revisit the annual opponents in four years, leaving open the door for change in order to ensure competitive balance.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart weighed in on facing the Gators, Tigers and Gamecocks when speaking on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

“No real surprise,” Smart said. “I mean, it just kind of is what it is at this point. I don’t see the significance of it because every two years we’re playing everybody in the conference. I don’t see a major significance. It would probably be a bigger deal if you played less people or you didn’t play everybody in a two-year cycle, but you’re going to play every opponent in the league within two years. We’re just going to be playing three of ‘em every year.”

To Smart’s point, the new nine-game schedule model sees Georgia play every league foe home and away from 2026 through 2029.

Georgia holds winning streaks over all three of its permanent foes. Georgia has won four-straight against the Gamecocks, four-straight against the Gators and eight-straight against Auburn. Combined, Smart is 23-4 against the three annual foes.

Georgia did not play South Carolina the past two seasons because of schedule changes stemming from Texas and Oklahoma joining the league.

The new schedules do see Georgia taking a break from what had been annual games against Tennessee and Kentucky. Georgia had played Tennessee in every season dating back to 1992. The series with Kentucky stretches back even farther, as those two sides have met annually since 1956.

“There’s probably some people that are upset that Tennessee’s not an annual opponent,” Smart said. “I mean, it’s a border rivalry. We have people all over our borders, so it’s hard to keep all the traditional rivalries. You can only do so many. I’m sure people would be upset about it, and some people wouldn’t care. It’s just all relative to where you’re from and what your history with Georgia is.”

Georgia is coming off a 44-41 victory over the Volunteers. The Bulldogs have now won nine consecutive games against Tennessee. Georgia’s streak against Kentucky stretches back even further, as the Bulldogs last fell to the Wildcats in 2009.

Georgia will face both schools in 2027, with the Bulldogs hosting Tennessee and visiting Kentucky. The schedule flips in 2029, with Georgia making their next trip to Neyland Stadium.

Smart shared his thoughts on the league expanding to nine conference games on Tuesday night. Safe to say the Georgia coach believes more SEC games make his life more difficult.

“It’s hard. I mean, it’s brutal, “Smart said. “And everybody’s the same. I mean, we all gotta play each other. It’s really tough, highly ranked teams, physical teams. It’s just going to continue to be a grind. I mean, looking forward with the nines coming, it’s going to be scary because you just don’t have enough. Nobody has enough depth.”

Georgia did win the SEC last season, going 6-2 in league play before beating Texas in the SEC Championship.

The Bulldogs take on Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the game.