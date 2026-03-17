Kirby Smart details what has to happen for Georgia to wear all-white uniforms

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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Kirby Smart gives the latest on what G-Day spring game might look like for …
ATHENS — Georgia has a tentative date for its annual spring scrimmage, as the Bulldogs have circled April 18 as the team’s G-Day game.
Connor Riley
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Zayden Walker, Gabe Harris among the Georgia players out for spring due to …
Georgia football starts spring practice on Tuesday and the Bulldogs will be without several players due to injury.
Connor Riley
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Which NFL teams really do not draft UGA players? Hint: it’s not the Falcons
“Be curious. Not judgmental.”
Jeff Sentell
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What we hope to hear from Kirby Smart as Georgia football begins spring …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Kirby Smart will lead the Georgia football team onto the practice field for the start of spring practice.
Connor Riley
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D.J. Shockley honored as he’ll give UGA commencement speech: ‘It will be …
ATHENS — D.J. Shockley was on the hot seat during the second day of Georgia’s preseason football camp in early August 2005.
Fletcher Page
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