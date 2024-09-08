ATHENS — Georgia will go on the road for the first time this season as it visits Kentucky this weekend.

The Bulldogs are big favorites against the Wildcats, with Circa Sports listing Georgia as a 22-point favorite over the Wildcats. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread this season, as the Bulldogs did not cover against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Georgia still won with ease, beating the Golden Eagles 48-3.

Even with the Bulldogs being such a large favorite, head coach Kirby Smart still expects the trip to Kentucky to be a battle.

“It’s never easy up there. Never,” Smart said. “It’s never easy on the road in the SEC at all, and I don’t know if people truly appreciate and respect a win on the road at Kentucky, how hard it is. They’re well-coached. They’re really physical. They do a great job. I mean, they have a really good football team, so we will have our work cut out for us.”

Georgia is 8-0 against Kentucky and Mark Stoops since Smart became the head coach back in 2016. The Bulldogs blasted Kentucky 51-13 a year ago.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 31-6 home loss to South Carolina this past weekend. The Wildcats did import two former Bulldogs via the transfer portal in quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Vandagriff struggled against South Carolina, as he completed just 3 of his 10 pass attempts and was intercepted as well. Kentucky gave up 5.0 sacks in the loss.

Still, Georgia will be expecting Kentucky’s best effort this coming Saturday. The Bulldogs will take their No. 1 ranking on the road, as Georgia came in as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Saturday’s game against the Wildcats is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.