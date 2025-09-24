Kirby Smart is in his 10th season at Georgia. The Bulldogs have won multiple national titles in that time, with Smart going 108-19 to this point.

Smart is the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC, behind only Mark Stoops of Kentucky. Given his success at Georgia, he doesn’t see himself stepping away anytime soon.

The Georgia coach turns 50 this year and in a sit-down Smart did with On3’s Chris Low, Smart talked about how much longer he wants to continue to coach.

Given his ties to Nick Saban, who coached at Alabama until he was 72, the former Alabama coach came up as a point of comparison.

Smart doesn’t see himself sticking around for that long.

“I look at Nick and I look at the way he’s wired, and he was wired to where he could do that. He could probably still do it now,” Smart told On3’s Chris Low. “I have so many things I want to do, so many things that I want to experience and enjoy that I haven’t gotten an opportunity to because of the grind and the climb. I don’t see it going that long. But health permitting, I’ll be doing something.”

To Smart’s point, Saban was 48 years old when he was hired to be the head coach at LSU back in 2000. Between his time at LSU and Alabama, Saban didn’t complete his 10th season of coaching in the SEC until 2011.

Saban also did not have to deal with the long-term ramifications of name, image and likeness, revenue-sharing and the transfer portal. Saban retired following the 2023 season, one that included a 27-24 win over Smart.

Saban spent 17 seasons at Alabama. The last coach to hold the head coaching job at Georgia before Smart was Mark Richt, who spent 15 seasons in the job.

Smart would reach season 15 in 2030 and season 17 in 2032. He would be 56 years old at the start of the 2032 season.

For all Smart has accomplished to this point, the only mark against him is his record against Saban. His teams went 1-5 against his former boss, including the loss in the 2023 SEC Championship Game. Georgia also lost to Alabama last season when Kalen DeBoer was in charge.

The Bulldogs again face Alabama this coming Saturday. Smart understands it will be a big game for the Bulldogs.

“Excited. Big stage, big-time game,” sit-down “For Athens, the economic impact on this city and just what it’s done for the community, is going to be huge.”

Even in his 10th season, Smart still carries the fire, passion and energy of a younger coach. He’s still eager to go out and show what his Georgia football program can do.

He’ll get another big opportunity to do so on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.