When you play as physical a brand of football as Georgia does, you’re bound to incur some injuries.

And heading into Georgia’s game against No. 1 Texas, Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave a rather surprising answer on which position he’s most worried about when it comes to the injury front.

“It’s in the offensive line,” Smart told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “You know, we’ve had guys last couple weeks in and out in and out in and out. We’ve got a couple guys in and out of practice this week. So it’s been a struggle to kind of put that group together, but I know this they’re one of the toughest groups we’ve got so they’ll be next man up and get ready to go fight and play.”

On the availability report released by Georgia on Thursday night, guard Tate Ratledge was listed as questionable, while center Jared Wilson is probable for Saturday’s game.

Ratledge has missed the last three games with knee and ankle injuries he picked up in Georgia’s win over Kentucky. The All-American guard has been replaced in Georgia’s starting lineup by Micah Morris at right guard. Dylan Fairchild has started every game at left guard to this point in the season.

At center, Wilson picked up a foot injury in Georgia’s loss to Alabama and has since missed the games against Auburn and Mississippi State. Smart told reporters that Wilson was the backup center this past week against Mississippi State.

“Jared’s been good. Jared’s been practicing,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Seems to be doing more the last two days than he has in previous weeks.That’s good, and repped out there today.”

Drew Bobo has started the last two games at center for Georgia.

With all the injuries and reshuffling to this point, the Georgia offensive line has not had the season many envisioned them having. The Bulldogs were left off the Midseason Joe Moore Award Honor Roll, which recognized 22 of the best offensive lines in college football.

One of the teams on that list was the Texas Longhorns, who the Bulldogs face on Saturday. Smart knows his team will face a tremendous challenge, on both sides of the ball.

“It’s an opportunity for us to go show who we are and go play a really good football team,” Smart said. “So I think you’re blessed when you play at Georgia and you play in these kind of games and our guys will look at it that way.”

Georgia’s game against Texas is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC on Saturday. As for the injury front, an updated availability report will be published on Friday night. A final availability report will go live 90 minutes before kickoff.