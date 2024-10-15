ATHENS — Georgia saw running back Branson Robinson exit Saturday’s game against with an MCL injury that will now sideline him for multiple weeks.

Georgia was already without Chauncey Bowens, who did not dress out on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared why Bowens was absent on Saturday.

“He’s fine. He’s practicing,” Smart said. “He had a little injury he was dealing with last week but he’s been practicing all this week.”

In addition to being without Robinson, Georgia is still without running back Roderick Robinson who has been out with a toe injury. He is not expected to play this week due to that injury.

Georgia is likely to be without Smael Mondon and Tate Ratledge once again on Saturday, as those two deal with injuries.

But Smart did share positive updates on Jared Wilson and Jordan Hall. The former has missed the last two games due to a foot injury.

Drew Bobo has started at center the past two weeks for Georgia at the position.

“Jared’s been practicing. Seems to be doing more the last two days than he has in previous weeks,” Smart said. “That’s good, and he repped out there today.”

Wilson did dress out in each of the last two weeks, and was able to serve as Georgia’s backup center.

As for Hall, the defensive lineman is still looking to make his season debut. He had leg surgery in August to repair stress fractures.

Should Hall get on the field, it would be the first time that Georgia has had its full complement of defensive linemen.

“Jordan’s done more than he has the last two weeks,” Smart said. “He’s been out there repping, taking reps with us, and getting better. Jordan’s been a long, hard process. And he’s having to get comfortable with the pain that he has. And it jumps up and bites him at times when you never know, it might just hit him on a rep. That’s kept him from taking the rep load he’d like to take.”

Smart did lament that Georgia hasn’t been able to be maintain health on the defensive line, with Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams, Xzavier McLeod and Christen Miller all missing time due to injury.

Georgia will need to be at full strength as it takes on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns this Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia will put out an availability report on Wednesday ahead of this week’s game.

Georgia football injury report