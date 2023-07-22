NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart remembers getting his head shaved at Georgia in 1994 as a freshman, and how “dramatic” that felt to him.
So when the Bulldogs’ head coach was asked at the SEC Media Days about the hazing reports coming out of Northwestern he had plenty to say.
“That’s one of the things we talk about each other,” said Smart, who spoke on Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. “Not so much hazing as it is welcoming the freshmen.”
Indeed, because Georgia recruiting at a high enough level that several of the freshmen contribute, and the majority are mid-term enrollees.