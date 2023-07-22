Smart shared how UGA has adjusted its team operations to adapt.

“I think every coach would say at the beginning of the year you have a certain checklist you go through, and what’s happened uniquely is that most of your roster is turning over in January,” Smart explained.

“So a couple years ago when we had 18 or 19 mid-years, we began doing an August session of this is our new team, these are our new players, these are our team rules, and here’s the policies we go by.

“And then we have to do in January now; whereas in the past 10 years ago, eight years ago we never did this in January, but our team is turning over in January, so we do twice a year.”

Smart makes it a point to have a strong voice in this area, as he said stressed how team “connection” has been a key in the Bulldogs’ past two CFP Championships runs.

“We do education, we go through, and I lead that session because it’s important to me that they hear it from me, and our entire staff is in there and our entire players are in there,” Smart said.