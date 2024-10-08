ATHENS — New details have emerged regarding the arrest of wide receiver Colbie Young, following his misdemeanor arrest on charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child.

Per the police report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-constitution, an officer had been dispatched to an Athens residence just before 1 a.m. A 20-year-old woman had gone to Young’s apartment to discuss the status of their relationship and the pair began talking for about 20 minutes.

The arrest report alleges that the conversation became heated after she found out that Young had been on the phone with another woman. As the argument escalated, the female involved alleges that Young grabbed her near the left bicep and tricep and physically pulled her out of the room. At this point, Young returned to his room and locked the door.

As the woman began to gather her things, the police report states that she had called a friend. At this point, Young allegedly left his room and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.” She believed that Young was trying to harm her.

The arrest report states that the 20-year old woman had “expressed some concerns about mental abuse in the past that has now escalated to the alleged physical abuse.” The woman also told the officer that she was “scared of him.”

The arresting officer examined the woman’s injuries and noted there was a bruise and some discoloration on the bottom of the right side of her chest. She also “had some redness on her right flank.” There were no injuries noted on the arm that she claimed had been grabbed. The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The arresting officer then went over to Young’s residence to interview him, who stated this relationship with the woman had ended and that she had been invited over. Young denied grabbing the woman and that the injuries the woman had were not from him.

Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. and as of this publishing is still in jail. His bond is set at $2,500. Georgia has not yet commented on the status of Young. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is next set to speak to reporters on Tuesday evening.

Young transferred into Georgia from Miami this offseason. Through 5 games, Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. He led Georgia in receiving yards this past Saturday against Auburn, catching 3 passes for 51 yards.

“He continues to grow and get better and we’re going to need him in our offense,” Smart said of Young in September. “We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps.”

This is the seventh Georgia player to be arrested since March of 2024. Trevor Etienne, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White, Bo Hughley and Daniel Harris were all arrested on driving-related charges. Etienne and Harris both missed one game following their arrests.

Former Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested in July on multiple family violence charges and was ultimately dismissed from the team following that arrest. It was the second time that Thomas had been arrested on family violence charges during his time at Georgia.

Etienne, Thomas and Young all arrived at Georgia via the transfer portal.

Georgia is 4-1 this season and coming off a 31-13 win over the Auburn Tigers. Georgia is next set to take on Mississippi State this Saturday, with the game set for a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.