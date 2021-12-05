Georgia to face ‘dangerous’ Big Ten champ Michigan in College Football Playoff semifinal
Social media digs up infamous Jim Harbaugh-Kirby Smart tweet as Georgia football-Michigan to play in College Football Playoff

Kirby Smart-Jim Harbaugh-Georgia football-College football playoff
12/4/20 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during the second quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed. They will take on the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines, who are 12-1 and Big Ten champions.

The game will pit Kirby Smart against Jim Harbaugh. And almost immediately everyone dug up an old tweet sent from Harbaugh in regards to Smart.

