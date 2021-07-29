WATCH: Kirby Smart does Mark Richt impression, jumps from high dive
Back during his coaching days at Georgia, Mark Richt would always take his team to the Georgia swimming facility and spend the afternoon at the pool. During the activity, Richt would then do a backflip off the high dive to punctuate the afternoon.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t have quite the same aerial skills but he did show that he and his team can have a good time at the pool.
Georgia opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 when the Bulldogs take on Clemson. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ABC.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps
- SEC presidents vote Texas, Oklahoma into league
- Jordan Rodgers: JT Daniels to have a ‘Joe Burrow-type of season’
- What SEC expansion might mean for future Georgia games against marquee non-conference opponents
- WATCH: SEC expansion would only help Georgia football in 1 area
- Georgia football: Passing yards? TD passes? Check out the first DawgNation over-unders for 2021
- Kirby Smart reveals why Georgia needed to add former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick
UGA News
- WATCH: Kirby Smart does Mark Richt impression, jumps from high dive
- SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps
- Jordan Rodgers: JT Daniels to have a ‘Joe Burrow-type of season’
- What SEC expansion might mean for future Georgia games against marquee non-conference opponents
- Georgia football: Passing yards? TD passes? Check out the first DawgNation over-unders for 2021
NextSEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps