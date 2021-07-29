SEC presidents vote Texas, Oklahoma in to league

WATCH: Kirby Smart does Mark Richt impression, jumps from high dive

Kirby Smart-Mark Richt-high dive
Kirby Smart took his team to the pool and jumped off the high dive
Back during his coaching days at Georgia, Mark Richt would always take his team to the Georgia swimming facility and spend the afternoon at the pool. During the activity, Richt would then do a backflip off the high dive to punctuate the afternoon.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t have quite the same aerial skills but he did show that he and his team can have a good time at the pool.

Georgia opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 when the Bulldogs take on Clemson. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ABC.

