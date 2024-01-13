Georgia made a major coaching move on Saturday, as it announced that Travaris Robinson will step in as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Bulldogs.

That job title was previously held by Will Muschamp. Georgia announced that Muschamp would be moving to an off-field analyst moving forward.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement put out by Georgia. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff.”

Robinson and Muschamp are very close, as the two worked together at Florida, Auburn and South Carolina. Robinson was Muschamp’s defensive coordinator for the five seasons they were at South Carolina together.

Robinson worked at Miami for the 2021 season before spending the last two seasons as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach. He oversaw the development of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, who are both expected to be first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Muschamp initially came to Georgia as an analyst before moving into the role of special teams coordinator for the 2021 season. He was Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the previous two seasons.

It should be noted that Muschamp was out on the road recruiting for Georgia on Friday. Alabama meanwhile hired Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban’s replacement on Friday. Saban retired on Wednesday.

Robinson is the second coaching change Georgia has made this offseason, as the Bulldogs brought in Donte Williams as the cornerbacks coach. He takes over for Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse.

Georgia does have to replace some key members in the secondary. Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are all off to the NFL after all making All-SEC teams last season.

The Bulldogs do bring back All-American safety Malaki Starks. The Bulldogs signed 5-star prospect KJ Bolden in the 2024 recruiting cycle and also landed Jake Pope out of the transfer portal. Pope spent the past two seasons at Alabama.

Georgia brings back Dan Jackson, David Daniel-Sisavanh, Jacorey Thomas, Joenel Aguero and Kyron Jones at the safety/star position.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 this past season, with the lone loss coming against Alabama.

