Georgia coach Kirby Smart at forefront of proposed rules changes to shorten games

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is at the forefront of three proposed rules changes that will shorten games and reduce the number of plays. The three proposals, which the NCAA rules oversight panel will review on April 20 and possibly approve for the 2023 season are:

• Allowing the game clock to run after first downs are gained outside of the final two minutes of each half. • Preventing teams from calling consecutive timeouts • Carrying over penalties that occur at the end of the first and third quarter, rather than playing an untimed down in that situation NEWS: Kirby Smart discusses tragic crash, emotional offseason, program culture “This rule change is a small step intended to reduce the overall game time and will give us some time to review the impact of the change,” Smart, who is serving as the co-chair of the football rules committee, said in an NCAA release. College football is headed for a 12-team playoff in 2024, and there’s also a good chance SEC teams will be adding a ninth game to their already rugged conference schedules.

“You can say this, there’s probably going to be more games, and so with more games there’s more plays involved,” Smart said, referring to the consequences of a 12-team playoff. “ But that’s only for a small group of teams. There’s a lot of other teams that will play a normal regular season schedule. “I think the steps we are taking are measured in terms of clock and in terms of plays and we’re going to find out a lot this year.” Smart also explained how different teams’ circumstances can be, citing the advantage Georgia had over TCU because of the nature of how its games played out during its 15-0 season. “We had some games this year where we were ahead in the fourth quarter, and we played a lot of extra players,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65-7 in the CFP title game, “So our team might not have taken the total toll that maybe TCU, who played the same number of games, but they played in 15 really tight ball games,” He said. “They had very few games that were a large margin of victory. So I think there’s a lot of details that go into this.” Smart and his defensive staff have strategically designed different defensive personnel packages with increased participation in mind, building great depth while keeping players fresh as the season progresses.

