Kirby Smart commands ‘connected assault,’ leads Georgia to historic SEC Championship win over LSU

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half of the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart soaked in hard-earned cheers in the aftermath of Georgia’s 50-30 SEC Championship Game win over LSU at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This victory is very satisfying for all those fans who stuck around the whole game, came to Atlanta, and took over Atlanta,” said Smart, who has won two SEC titles and a national championship in running his record to 79-15 over his seven years as head coach.

Smart has joined Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban as the only coaches to record back-to-back unbeaten SEC records in consecutive seasons since the league split into divisional play in 1992.

RELATED: Georgia football resilience reigns supreme in 50-30 win over LSU in SEC title game

The Bulldogs also have the first 13-0 record in school history, and they accomplished the feat after a national championship season that saw them produce a record-15 NFL draft picks including five first-rounders.

“The people within this program, there were never any questions,” Smart said. “They never doubted, from the (season-opening) Oregon game all the way to playing LSU, they were ready to come out here and showcase themselves.

“We started the season in Atlanta, and now we’ve finished this SEC season in Atlanta.”

And now, it seems, Georgia will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 against TCU (12-1) or Ohio State (11-1).

The Bulldogs came up with big plays on Saturday, using a 96-yard return off a field goal block in the first quarter to score first, and then built on that momentum, building a 35-10 halftime lead.

LSU rallied in the third quarter, but a fourth-and-1 stop at the UGA 5-yard line turned away a would-be rally after the Tigers had pulled back within 35-17.

“We came here with a plan to have a connected assault, and we wanted our team to play connected,” Smart said.

“This game represented this season: They played unbelievably well in spurts, unbelievably poor in spurts and answered the bell when they had to.”

