On episode No. 2,035 (Sept. 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said Monday in response to some lingering criticism of UGA quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart pushes back against criticism of Carson Beck, UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Some Georgia fans have expressed concern with the Bulldogs offense -- especially after Saturday’s closer-than-it-should’ve-been win against South Carolina. However, UGA coach Kirby Smart made it clear Monday that he doesn’t agree with some of the negativity.

I’ll talk more about why on today’s show, and discuss what’s next for the UGA offense -- including for UGA starting quarterback. Carson Beck.

15-minute mark: I share audio of Smart stating that UGA’s offense is the same this season as it was in the previous three years when Todd Monken was coordinator and discuss the context around those remarks.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some candid comments from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin about -- what Kiffin believes is a new division of coaching responsibilities at Alabama -- that have stirred up controversy ahead of Saturday’s game between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide.

50-minute mark: I address the mounting injuries for UGA, which Smart said are possibly greater in number than at any point during his tenure as UGA coach.

End of show: I send well wishes to former UGA running back Nick Chubb after a horrific injury Monday night and share the Gator Hater Countdown.