WATCH: Kirby Smart takes part in hilarious TikTok challenge with some Georgia greats

With no in-person recruiting and spring practice still a few weeks away, Kirby Smart has some downtime.

So the Georgia coach took some time to call some Georgia greats. Like Nick Chubb, Richard LeCounte, Jordan Davis and David Pollack.

Then the coach quickly ended the calls with said greats much to the surprise of those who were called.

It got a pretty big laugh out of the head coach once the joke came to an end.

It’s nice to see the lighter side of Smart’s personality as well as getting a laugh out of a few current and former Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is not set to start spring practice until March 16. The Bulldogs will get 15 spring practices, with the final one being Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage. That is set for April 17.

The Smart video got a few laughs on social media as well.

This is what happens when you don’t let a recruiter go out and visit recruits. 😂 https://t.co/eCAnIJZYvs — Ax… (@AXactlyAx) February 25, 2021

The NCAA’s dead period is set to run through May 31. Hopefully Smart and the Georgia staff will be able to start recruiting again in-person again. You can tell that even Smart is tired of calling recruits through Zoom at this point.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation