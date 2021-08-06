Kirby Smart uses ketchup to explain his transfer portal thoughts

Have you ever been to the grocery store and there been no ketchup of any kind? No Heinz, no store brand or anything? That, per the words of Kirby Smart is what it can be like sometimes when using the transfer portal.

“What if you don’t get what you need out of the transfer portal? What if you go to the grocery store and they’re out? What if they don’t have any ketchup? You got to play with what you got,” Smart said. “There’s probably some positions if we needed someone really bad at a certain position, we don’t think we would’ve been able to get what we needed in terms of experience, or talent or whatever it is.” Georgia in total brought in three transfers in Derion Kendrick, Tykee Smith and Arik Gilbert who will play wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Smart has said in the past that he only uses the transfer portal to fill needs. If you consider Gilbert filling the need of having to replace George Pickens, you can see why those three players are on the roster. Related: WATCH Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘closing the gap’ on explosive offenses at LSU, Alabama Kendrick, from Clemson, and Smith, from West Virginia, were seen as big time additions due to Georgia losing four defensive backs to the 2021 NFL Draft and another two expected contributors to the transfer portal. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was asked about getting to know the two defensive transfers over the course of the summer. There was just one problem though. Dean couldn’t think of Smith’s first name. He was having a brain fart.

“I was trying to call him by his real name and not his nickname,” Dean said. “I would just call him ‘T.’ I couldn’t think of Tykee. They haven’t been here. Hitting on connections and trying to get closer with everybody. We’ve been pushing connection and trying to get to know our teammates better.” For Georgia’s sake, Smith and Kendrick both hope to become household names quickly. Kendrick is likely to man one of the starting cornerbacks spots, while Smith is a prime candidate to emerge as the starting “star” in Georgia’s defense. They both have multiple years of starting experience and some impressive accolades at their previous stops. Smith and Kendrick have a combined 40 starts in their time at Clemson and West Virginia. The rest of Georgia’s defensive backs have just a total of 17 starts. “They’re who they say they are. We kind of knew what we were getting. They’re sound guys and they bring a whole lot to the table.” Related: Arik Gilbert ‘as advertised’ per Georgia teammate Lewis Cine Dean added that he enjoys playing with transfers because it offers him the opportunity to learn from someone who learned differently than himself. He hopes to pick things up from Kendrick, Smith and Gilbert, even if none of them play the same position as he does.

