ATHENS — Georgia football has completed its first two practices of the week, giving Georgia coach Kirby Smart a chance to see what running back Trevor Etienne can do.

Etienne left Saturday’s game against Florida with a rib injury. He did not play in the second half of the game, finishing with 7 carries and 31 yards.

“He’s been great. Taken some reps, done some extra conditioning,” Smart said. “Was in a black shirt. He was still sore on Monday. Did a little bit more today and took some reps.”

Etienne is Georgia’s leading rusher to this point in the season, rushing for 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has also caught 20 passes on the season. His best game came against Texas, when he found the endzone three times for Georgia.

With Etienne out, Georgia leaned on freshman Nate Frazier to be the team’s leading rusher. He finished with a career-best 19 carries and ran for 82 yards on the evening. He scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game.

“We’ve got to show confidence in him and play because a back can’t make it through this league trying to do it by himself,” Smart said on Saturday. “And I thought he did some good things tonight. He had a couple mistakes. I’m not talking about the penalty. He had a couple mistakes that can cost us. He has really gotten better at his protection. I’m fired up about him in protection. He is not shy of contact. But he’s got to get vertical and not try to outrun everything to the sideline.”

Frazier has 60 carries for 286 rushing yards on the season.

Georgia had three different running backs score touchdowns on Saturday, as Cash Jones and Dwight Phillips Jr. found the end zone as well.

The Bulldogs will likely be without running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson this Saturday, as Branson Robinson is dealing with an MCL injury and Roderick Robinson has not played this season with a toe injury.

Georgia will put out its first availability report on Wednesday. Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report against Ole Miss