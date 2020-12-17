Kirby Smart talks retention, Mel Kiper lists Bulldogs among top 10 at positions
ATHENS — The Wednesday early signing day was and is one of the most important moments of the year, representing the future foundation and decidedly upward trend of the No. 8-ranked Georgia football program.
But the Bulldogs’ retention — particularly on defense — will play a bigger role in the program’s 2021 title hopes.
The offense appears set with JT Daniels leaning toward returning with a receiver arsenal of George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Jermaine Burton and Darnell Washington.
The possibility of ultimately adding LSU opt-out Arik Gilbert would provide UGA with the ultimate in pass catchers. And that’s not even considering the proven ability of James Cook and Kenny McIntosh to catch passes out of the backfield.
Defense is where there are questions, with junior cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell expected to turn pro, and departing seniors DJ Daniel (cornerback) Richard LeCounte (safety), Monty Rice (linebacker) and Malik Herring (defensive line).
Could senior defensive tackles Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt be back for another season?
Junior nosetackle Jordan Davis would be absolutely pivotal, as would redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojualri.
Coach Kirby Smart once talked about how the standard to go pro at Alabama was the top half of the first round. The Tide players realized going earlier in the draft led to a greater likelihood of a second contract, which is where the biggest money is made because of the league’s pay structure.
For the record, none of the 2020 Georgia players rank on the newly released Top 25 “Big Board” put out by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
It is worth noting current Alabama players like Najee Harris and Alex Leatherwood returned for a senior season and the bigger, better deals. Another SEC Championship and a national title run appear to be nice bonuses, too.
C.J. Mosley, Dont’a Hightower and Ryan Kelly are other Tide stars who previously came back for added seasons after being draft-eligible players who would have been selected in the first three rounds.
Smart leaves it up to his players, completely, and has gone so far as to support players sitting out bowl games if they aren’t willing to compete.
“I feel like if you do a good job with your culture throughout the time you are here, and you educate them well on it, they have to have a reason to want to leave and go,” Smart said. “Maybe that is financial for their family, but long-term financially we educate them.
“The best value they can get is to go as high as possible in the draft which ensures longevity in the NFL. That’s the ultimate factor—how long can you stay up there. You can stay up there longer the higher you are picked.”
ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper released his first “Big Board” and it revealed there should be plenty of Bulldogs’ players considering returning for another season.
Because of COVID, everyone is eligible to return because the 2020 campaign did not count against anyone’s eligibility clock.
Here’s the sparse collection of Georgia players ranked who ranked in the Top 10 of different position groups in the ESPN paysite article:
No. 6 Center: Trey Hill
No. 10 Offensive guard: Ben Cleveland
No. 9 Inside linebacker: Monty Rice
No. 3 Outside linebacker: Azeez Ojulari
No. 9 Cornerback: Eric Stokes
No. 6 Safety: Richard LeCounte
Unofficial players remaining
Defensive line (11)
RS Senior Julian Rochester
Senior Devonte Wyatt
Junior Jordan Davis
RS Sophomore Tramel Walthour
Sophomore Travon walker
RS Freshman Tymon Mitchell
RS Freshman Bill Norton
RS Freshman Zion Logue
Freshman Jalen Carter
Freshman Warren Brinson
Freshman Nazir Stackhouse
Outside linebacker (5)
Junior Robert Beal
Junior Adam Anderson
RS Sophomore Azeez Ojulari
Sophomore Nolan Smith
Freshman Mekhail Sherman
Interior linebacker (6)
Senior Nate McBride
Junior Channing Tindall
Junior Quay Walker
Sophomore Nakobe Dean
Sophomore Trezman Marshall
RS Freshman Rian Davis
Safeties (5)
RS Junior William Poole
RS Junior Latavious Brini
Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson
Sophomore Lewis Cine
Freshman Major Burns
Cornerbacks (4)
RS Junior Ameer Speed
Freshman Jalen Kimber
Freshman Kelee Ringo
Freshman Daran Branch
Special teams (2)
Punter (1)
Junior Jake Camara
Kicker (1)
Freshman Jared Zirkel
Offensive line (13)
Junior Jamaree Salyer
RS Sophomore Owen Condon
RS Sophomore Warren Ericson
RS Freshman Xavier Truss
RS Freshman Warren McClendon
RS Freshman Clay Webb
Freshman Broderick Jones
Freshman Tate Rutledge
Freshman Chad Lindberg
Freshman Austin Blaske
Freshman Devon Willock
Freshman Sedrick Van Pran
Freshman Cameron Kinnie
Quarterbacks (3)
RS Junior Stetson Bennett
RS Sophomore JT Daniels
Freshman Carson Beck
Receivers (9)
RS Junior Matt Landers
RS Sophomore Kearis Jackson
Sophomore George Pickens
Sophomore Dominick Blaylock
Freshman Marcus Rosemy
Freshman Jermaine Burton
Freshman Arian Smith
Freshman Justin Robinson
Freshman Ladd McConkey
Running backs (4)
Junior James Cook
sophomore Kenny McIntosh
Freshman Kendall Milton
Freshman Daijun Edwards
Tight ends (4)
RS Sophomore John FitzPatrick
RS Freshman Ryland Goede
RS Freshman Brett Seither
Freshman Darnell Washington