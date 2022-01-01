(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
  • (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
Kirk Herbstreit compliments UGA’s dominance

12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes a bite out of an orange after beating Michigan 34-11
Posted

Where was this UGA defense against Alabama in the SEC Championship game?

That’s what college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wondered aloud in his Saturday morning appearance on ESPN. Thousands upon thousands of Georgia fans have been pondering the same question over the last month.

“They didn’t look like the same Georgia team against Alabama,” Herbstreit said. “Last night they played with attitude -- looked more like the defense that played against Arkansas.”

Against Arkansas, the Bulldogs sprinted out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, before the then-ranked No. 8 Razorbacks had a chance to catch their collective breath.

Against Michigan, it was the same deal, and Herbstreit went out of his way to praise Georgia for its aggressive style of play:

“They were better physically. The field was slanted the whole game. There wasn’t much Michigan could do.”

Desmond Howard, the former Michigan star who is a co-host of ESPN GameDay with Herbstreit, added this: “(Georgia) was so much bigger and athletic than Michigan.”

UGA fans know that Alabama’s talent is in another galaxy than Michigan’s, but hopefully Friday’s dominant performance will give the Bulldogs some much-needed momentum heading into the national championship game.

