WATCH: Voice of late Larry Munson narrarates UGA championship play
If you love the legendary UGA play-by-play announcer Larry Munson, then you’re going to love the video below.
It matches up Munson’s voice (from old UGA games) to the signature play from Monday’s national championship game – Kelee Ringo’s “Pick Six” to seal the Georgia win over Alabama in the game’s final minutes.
Munson has been gone for 10 years, but he still had a looming presence in DawgNation. Many UGA fans wondered aloud how Munson would’ve called the magical moment.
How much is Munson still beloved? Even Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart referenced one of Munson’s famous lines after the game, saying “There’s gonna be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight.”
Check out the video below.
