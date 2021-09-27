Larry Munson: Late, great UGA broadcaster featured in SEC film
Larry Munson, the legendy UGA play-by-play announcer, was commemorated by ESPN’s SEC Network as part of a 90-minute film “More Than Voice.”
A clip of Munson’s segment went viral among UGA fans on Sunday evening, evoking memories of the late broadcaster.
