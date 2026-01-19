clock icon
15 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Football
15 minutes ago
Mark Richt believes Miami win possible, but Indiana won’t beat itself
Mark Richt has seen a lot of Miami football in his work with the ACC Network this season, and he thinks the Hurricanes have a shot of beating Indiana.
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Where Georgia ranks in the On3 ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25
Georgia is No. 2 in the first of many “Way-too-Early” Top 25 rankings that will come out this offseason.
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Matthew Stafford heats up in the clutch, L.A. Rams beat Chicago in overtime
Matthew Stafford led the NFL in passing this season, but on Sunday night, it was all about cold, hard efficiency.
Mike Griffith
11 hours ago
ESPN ranks KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson IV among top returning NFL prospects
The 2026 NFL Draft is still three months away, but already, experts are looking ahead to the following year.
Mike Griffith
January 18, 2026
James Cook, Mecole Hardman not enough to lift Buffalo over Denver
James Cook became just the second back to rush for 100 yards against the Denver defense and Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough for Buffalo to …
Mike Griffith
