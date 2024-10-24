Former Georgia coach Mark Richt championed another special night at the Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl 2024
The winning team from Heyward Allen holds their championship hardware at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Former Georgia head coaches Jim Donnan (left) and Mark Richt (righ) chat at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) and former coach Ray Goff (right) share a laugh at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Jordan Hall enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia legend David Pollack and junior LB Jalon Walker talk football at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Jordan Hall enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Chad Polley had the high school on a night to help raise money for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
It was a great night for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Hall of Fame Georgia coach Mark Richt and player winner Warren Brinson smile for the cameras at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Dillon Bell gets in on the action at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Jordan Hall enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Daylen Everette tosses his ball down the lane at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Former UGA quarterback David Greene enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
One of the guests takes in the fun at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart and former UGA coach and letterman Ray Goff have a laugh at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Jalon Walker enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Damon Wilson enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
One of the attendees at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Trevor Etienne enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt poses with a bowler at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Trevor Etienne poses with a fellow bowler at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia legend David Pollack and junior LB Jalon Walker talk football at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker signs an autograph at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo stopped by at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia freshman KJ Bolden competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia legend David Pollack and junior LB Jalon Walker talk football at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt chats with some bowlers at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart chats with former All-American OL Jon Stinchcomb at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart chats with DawgNation's Kaylee Mansell at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker signs an autograph at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker can't believe his luck at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart signs an autograph at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares a laugh with former head coach Ray Goff at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt poses for a picture at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with DawgNation's Kaylee Mansell at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Former Georgia coach Ray Goff shares a laugh with UGA coach Kirby Smart at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia freshman safety and sophmore DL Jordan "Big Baby" Hall watch the pins tumble at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia backup QB Gunner Stockotn competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia backup QB Gunner Stockton competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Farredeh Pippin throws a strike at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia backup QB Gunner Stockon competes at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior LB Jalon Walker enjoys himself at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart signs an autograph at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Winning team members Chad Polley (left) and Warren Brinson (right) show off their title belts at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Jordan Hall watches a ball spill down the lane at the The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia Hall of Fame coach Mark Richt chats with one of the bowlers at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
The solo trumpet player from the Georgia Redcoat Band made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia DL Christen Miller made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Former UGA coach Jim Donnan (left) made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Check out what the wininng team got at the end of a night raising money for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt chats with some UGA fans at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia DL Christen Miller made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia junior TE Oscar Delp made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Check out what the winning team got at the end of the night helping raise money for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Check out what the high bowler got at end of the night supporting for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Carson Beck made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia QB1 Carson Beck made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Check out one team's custom bowling shirts on a fun night for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Check out what the winning team got at the end of the night for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia starting QB Carson Beck competes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia punter Brett Thorson made sure to be on hand for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia starting QB Carson Beck competes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
It was a great night for two great causes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia QB Carson Beck competes at The Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
It was a great night for two great causes on Wednesday night in Athens. Former Georgia coach (and college football Hall of Famer) Mark Richt returned to champion the second annual Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 to raise money for research to take a bite out of Parkinson's Disease and Crohn's Disease.
The even hoped to raise more than $800,000 for two great causes. The event was made possible by the support of UGA coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team. 32 teams competed to take home the championship at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)