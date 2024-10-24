Former Georgia coach Mark Richt championed another special night at the Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl 2024

clock icon clock icon 33 minutes ago

It was a great night for two great causes on Wednesday night in Athens. Former Georgia coach (and college football Hall of Famer) Mark Richt returned to champion the second annual Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2024 to raise money for research to take a bite out of Parkinson's Disease and Crohn's Disease. The even hoped to raise more than $800,000 for two great causes. The event was made possible by the support of UGA coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team. 32 teams competed to take home the championship at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)