By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. enters transfer portal
Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. becomes the latest Georgia outside linebacker to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL …
The Georgia roster and coaching staff has begun to take shape for the 2024 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching …
Connor Riley
Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks announces transfer destination, …
Another Bulldog has found a new home. And wide receiver Jackson Meeks will be teaming up with a familiar face as he is headed to Syracuse.
Connor Riley
New ESPN NFL mock draft has 2 Bulldogs landing in first round, 2 big …
With players making their NFL draft decisions known and the NFL season coming to a close, ESPN has put out a new mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 quarterback room in flux as Carson Beck, Dylan …
ATHENS — There’s only been one actual change in the Georgia quarterback room in the 10 days since its loss to Alabama. Brock Vandagriff entered the transfer portal and exited …
Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: What I’ve learned so far about Dylan Raiola’s …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football free agency trumping historic success, fans and …

Mike Griffith
