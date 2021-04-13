We’re just a little over two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft, with the first round of the event set for Thursday, April 29. And per ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., at least one Bulldog will hear his name called.

The NFL draft expert released his latest two-round mock draft on Tuesday. The first Bulldog to come off the board was Azeez Ojulari. Kiper Jr. has the Buffalo Bills taking the Georgia pass rusher.

“With starting defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison over the age of 30, the Bills need to get younger on the edge,” Kiper wrote. “They took AJ Epenesa in Round 2 last year, but that’s not enough. The speedy pass-rusher Ojulari had 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

The Bills did draft Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm a season ago and recently gave former Bulldog Isaiah McKenzie a new contract. Ojulari led the SEC in sacks this past season with 8.5 in 10 games.

Should Ojulari land in the first round it would be the fourth straight year the Bulldogs have had at least one first-round pick.

Kiper also had two Bulldogs being selected in the second round of the draft, with Tyson Campbell being taken by the San Francisco at pick No. 43 and the Los Angeles Chargers taking Eric Stokes off the board with pick No. 47.

Campbell and Stokes were both multi-year starters for Georgia and impressed during the workout circuit in the run-up to the draft. Stokes twice clocked in with 40-yard dash times under 4.3, while Campbell ran in the 4.3 range at Georgia’s pro-day.

Kiper Jr. did acknowledge that Campbell was inconsistent in his time at Georgia but his upside is undeniable. The longtime draft guru also noted that Stokes could go much higher.

“I’m not quite as high on Stokes as ESPN front-office insider Mike Tannenbaum, who put him at No. 22 in his mock draft, but he’s a good player,” Kiper wrote. “He’s blazing fast, and he competes.”

Kiper did have former Bulldog Justin Fields landing with the New England Patriots, though Bill Belichick did have to trade up to land the Ohio State quarterback with the No. 10 pick.

Ojulari, Campbell and Stokes are just some of the Bulldogs who will hear their names called during the three-day event. Last year, six Bulldogs were drafted, with Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson going in the first round.

Should Ben Cleveland, Monty Rice, Richard LeCounte and others get drafted, Georgia very well should top that number.

